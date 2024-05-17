Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COUR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Get Coursera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COUR

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,423,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,103 shares of company stock worth $7,844,386. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 43.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,804,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after buying an additional 1,098,701 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 158.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 1,014,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emory University bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,893,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.