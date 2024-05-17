CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,570,088 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of CubeSmart worth $38,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,230,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,726,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 130,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 82,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

