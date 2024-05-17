Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.2 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $151.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.19.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.