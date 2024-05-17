Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded to Buy at BTIG Research

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $151.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 29.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

