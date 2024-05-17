David N. Gill Sells 3,643 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) Director David N. Gill sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $46,338.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,475.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Evolus Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Evolus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 9.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Evolus by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Evolus by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Evolus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

