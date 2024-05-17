David N. Gill Sells 3,643 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) Director David N. Gill sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $46,338.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,475.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Evolus Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Evolus
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOLS
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evolus
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Gamestop is Heading Back to $10 or Lower
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.