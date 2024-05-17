Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $170,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 505.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $169.49 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.07 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.10 and a 200 day moving average of $190.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 3,800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total value of $807,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $98,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,454 shares of company stock worth $3,283,219 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.