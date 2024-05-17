Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $161.48 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,749 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.83% of Targa Resources worth $161,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,680,978. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.59. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $117.87. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

