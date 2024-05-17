Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $162.19 Million Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,818,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,203 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Andersons worth $162,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Andersons in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,388,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $203,253.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,391.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,099 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Andersons

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

