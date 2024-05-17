Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $173.43 Million Stock Holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,261,777 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,575 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.13% of WaFd worth $173,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd during the third quarter worth $35,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of WaFd by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in WaFd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WaFd Trading Up 0.3 %

WAFD opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. WaFd, Inc has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. WaFd had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $171.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. WaFd’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAFD shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

WaFd Company Profile



WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

