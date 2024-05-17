Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,113,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 91,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.97% of Western Digital worth $163,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WDC. UBS Group upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.32.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

