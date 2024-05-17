Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,443,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.60% of Liberty Energy worth $171,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 20,939 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 133,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,459 shares of company stock worth $4,025,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

