Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 35,138 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.96% of Timken worth $167,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Timken by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Timken by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 50.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TKR opened at $90.79 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average of $81.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

