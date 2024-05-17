Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $146.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.97. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

