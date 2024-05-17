Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 361,545 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 533.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 65,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

D opened at $53.30 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

