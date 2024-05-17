Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

Get Edison International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Edison International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 47,784 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after buying an additional 580,117 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,734,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.