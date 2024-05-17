Edward J. Zecchini Sells 3,443 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $13.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. Cryoport’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 417,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 294.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

