Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.48.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

