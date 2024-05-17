Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,026,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $581.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $602.00 and a 200 day moving average of $533.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.

View Our Latest Report on MLM

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.