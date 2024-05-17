Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth $305,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,938,000 after acquiring an additional 587,886 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Align Technology by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 960,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,190,000 after acquiring an additional 128,273 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $35,499,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 5,179.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 112,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $273.56 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

