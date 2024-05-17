Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $551.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.81.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

