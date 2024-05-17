Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.14 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

