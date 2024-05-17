Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.11 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,679,000 after acquiring an additional 505,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,891,000 after buying an additional 67,548 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,600,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,343,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,099,000 after acquiring an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 725,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

