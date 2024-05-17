Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.23 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 864.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average is $98.13. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.