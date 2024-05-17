Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,383 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Motco lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

PBW opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

