Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 142,511 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 939.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,511 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 635.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

