Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 33,348 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,880 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104,407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in UBS Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,902,000 after buying an additional 3,840,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,313,000 after buying an additional 389,244 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,998,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,144,000 after acquiring an additional 95,547 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,847,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,312 shares during the last quarter.

UBS opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $32.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

