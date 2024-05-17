Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 11,050 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in British American Tobacco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 92,504 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,036,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after purchasing an additional 399,359 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.