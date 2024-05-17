Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.92 and a 52 week high of $46.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

