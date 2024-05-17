Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 6,944 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,875,000 after purchasing an additional 267,759 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,153,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average is $62.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

