EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $317.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.81.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $189.14 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $180.28 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

