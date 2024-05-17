Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $2.45 on July 24th

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 169.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $15.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $264.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $269.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.81 and a 200-day moving average of $235.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.28.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

