Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $2.45 on July 24th

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.
Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 169.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $15.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.
Essex Property Trust stock opened at $264.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $269.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.81 and a 200-day moving average of $235.79.
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.
