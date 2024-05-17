Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Raised to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EEFT. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.89.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.