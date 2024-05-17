Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Everest Group has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Everest Group has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Everest Group to earn $68.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Shares of EG opened at $388.27 on Friday. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 61.64 earnings per share for the current year.

EG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

