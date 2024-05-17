Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,484 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Expedia Group by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,519 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 302,596 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $31,189,000 after acquiring an additional 164,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $116,541,000 after acquiring an additional 151,993 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 253,152 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $113.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.92 and a one year high of $160.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

