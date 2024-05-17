Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Experian Stock Performance

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 3,696.06 ($46.42) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,210.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,366 ($29.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,796 ($47.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,367.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,202.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.21) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,020 ($50.49) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,394 ($42.63).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($42.95), for a total value of £79,275.60 ($99,567.45). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

