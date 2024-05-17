EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 253,982 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.97% of EZCORP worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 664,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 25.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 710,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 144,641 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 233.3% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,192.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,192.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $273,376.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,218.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Stock Down 0.5 %

EZPW stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $558.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.13. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $285.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EZPW. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

