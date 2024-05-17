Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) to Issue Dividend of $8.80 on July 1st

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 8.80 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FMCB opened at $1,050.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $932.00 and a 12-month high of $1,100.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $992.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $985.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $777 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.03.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $30.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $56.79 million during the quarter.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

