Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (AGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to earn $18.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $181.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $132.47 and a 1 year high of $199.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.80.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

