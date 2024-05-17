First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 258.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 561.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 246,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 209,367 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 326,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 19,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

