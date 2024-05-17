Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Five Below worth $44,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.

Five Below Trading Up 0.3 %

FIVE stock opened at $141.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.16 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

