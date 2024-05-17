Flagshp Cmty Re (MHC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 17th

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance
Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.50). The firm had revenue of C$25.54 million during the quarter.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flagshp Cmty Re
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.