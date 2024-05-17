Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $71,254.26 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $71,254.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,455.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew David Oddie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Funko alerts:

On Monday, April 22nd, Andrew David Oddie sold 2,353 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $14,612.13.

On Monday, March 11th, Andrew David Oddie sold 2,337 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $15,470.94.

On Thursday, March 7th, Andrew David Oddie sold 3,422 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $21,935.02.

Funko Stock Down 1.5 %

FNKO stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

FNKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Funko in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FNKO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Funko by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.