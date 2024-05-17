FY2024 Earnings Forecast for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Issued By Cormark

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $20.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s payout ratio is 284.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in TELUS by 90.2% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 75,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth about $649,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,890,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after purchasing an additional 48,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TELUS by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,827,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $573,606,000 after purchasing an additional 213,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

