FY2024 EPS Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. Decreased by Analyst (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.10).

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITR

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ITR opened at C$1.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.11. The company has a market cap of C$92.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.85. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.86 and a twelve month high of C$1.70.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.