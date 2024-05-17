FY2024 EPS Estimates for Valmont Industries, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Valmont Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $15.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.10. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.94 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $260.06 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $303.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.35.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

