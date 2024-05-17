Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Director Sells $76,740.30 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $143.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.23.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

