General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,003,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,909,000 after buying an additional 235,938 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $1,317,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,765 shares of company stock worth $745,822 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

