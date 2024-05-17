Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,940 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.07% of Gildan Activewear worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,996,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,013,000 after acquiring an additional 168,601 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,075,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,082,000 after purchasing an additional 169,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,293,000 after purchasing an additional 97,924 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,739,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,128,000 after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,732,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.95.

NYSE:GIL opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 27.36%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

