Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at KeyCorp

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $272.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.06.

Get Globant alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Globant

Globant Trading Down 0.3 %

Globant stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. Globant has a 12 month low of $141.88 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Globant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Globant by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth $2,918,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Globant by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 11,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.