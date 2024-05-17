Globant’s (GLOB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $238.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $290.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.96% from the stock’s previous close.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Globant from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.06.

Globant stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. Globant has a 52 week low of $141.88 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.59.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Globant by 122.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Globant by 15,800.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

